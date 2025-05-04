Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of UNG stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.