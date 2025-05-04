Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NB Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 375.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NB Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

NB Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $17.46 on Friday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis Orfanello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $85,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,750.33. This trade represents a 3.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,250. This trade represents a 3.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $130,320 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NB Bancorp

(Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.