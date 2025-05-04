Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 349,339 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.45 million. Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Hanmi Financial

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

