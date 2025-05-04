Barclays PLC Purchases 3,371 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.58. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

