Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JELD. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. UBS Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 3.4 %

JELD stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.86. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,280. This trade represents a 55.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $133,639.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,109,018 shares in the company, valued at $66,331,631.08. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 714,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,392 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

