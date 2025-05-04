Barclays PLC Sells 34,954 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,954 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $12,152,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 372,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.97 million, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

