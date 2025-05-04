Barclays PLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,438,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 323,028 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,815,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 760,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

HTGC opened at $17.65 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

