Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.83. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,145,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

