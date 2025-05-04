Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,667.84. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,399 shares of company stock worth $45,431,661. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.