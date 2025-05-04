BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

BioAtla Price Performance

BCAB opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

BioAtla Profile

(Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.