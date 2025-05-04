BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 68,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 13.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 35.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

