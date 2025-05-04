Block (NYSE:XYZ) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Block from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Block in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

XYZ opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. Block has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $103,159.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,329.68. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $317,846.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 551,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,806,092. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock worth $1,297,662. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Block by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Block by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Block by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

