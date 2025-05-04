Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Block from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.22.

Get Block alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Block Trading Down 20.4 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. Block has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $446,180.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,854 shares in the company, valued at $16,585,253.28. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,329.68. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,662 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $10,779,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.