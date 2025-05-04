Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XYZ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Block from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.22.

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. Block has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $70,967.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,185.76. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $446,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,585,253.28. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock worth $1,297,662 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,779,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

