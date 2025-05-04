Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XYZ. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Block from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Block from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Block Trading Down 20.4 %

Block stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Block has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $446,180.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,585,253.28. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $317,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,806,092. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Block by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Block by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Block by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

