Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

