Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,553,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,296,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 441,963 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 964,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,835,980.40. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

