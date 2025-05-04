Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $816.16 million for the quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.