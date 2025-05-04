Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $816.16 million for the quarter.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance
Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
