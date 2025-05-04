Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 245,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 88,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 264,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. This represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.75. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

