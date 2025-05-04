Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $12.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

TDOC opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

