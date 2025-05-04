Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Higher Earnings for Microsoft

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $13.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.19. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $512.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.07. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,343,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 40,290.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,528,950,000 after buying an additional 46,579,693 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 34,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,096,913,000 after buying an additional 16,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $288,336,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

