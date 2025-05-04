CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.07, but opened at $27.69. CareTrust REIT shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 430,345 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

