Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. The trade was a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.