Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.