Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $222.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.28. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

