Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 164.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $31.12 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $439.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Activity

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $550,087.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,608.36. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Further Reading

