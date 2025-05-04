Climber Capital SA Makes New $233,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,619,000. Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,107,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 484,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

