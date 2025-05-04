Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,145.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,341.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,308.18. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $852.20 and a 12-month high of $1,460.92.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated are set to split on Tuesday, May 27th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $15.61 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

