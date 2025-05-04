Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,145.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,341.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,308.18. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $852.20 and a 12-month high of $1,460.92.
Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated are set to split on Tuesday, May 27th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
