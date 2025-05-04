Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CRBP stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
