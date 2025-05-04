Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.