CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CPS Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CPSH opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.23. CPS Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.46.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

