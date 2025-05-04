Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Crown were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $96.98 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

