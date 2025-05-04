D. Boral Capital Cuts TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Price Target to $4.00

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by D. Boral Capital from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.28 million, a PE ratio of 138.07 and a beta of 1.54.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.52 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

