DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price

Posted by on May 4th, 2025

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $163.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Up 3.1 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.4% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 929.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.