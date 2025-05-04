DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $163.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Up 3.1 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.4% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 929.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.