Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.78, but opened at $39.43. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 3,176,513 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

