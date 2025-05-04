EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Sunday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

