Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIC. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $364,950.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,452.40. The trade was a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $34,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,868.68. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,986 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE:NIC opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average is $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.52.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

