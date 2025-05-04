Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $45.22 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Maplebear’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

