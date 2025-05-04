Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 315,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,260,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343,597 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,718,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

RVT opened at $14.29 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.