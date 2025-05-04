Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,312 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 54,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.12 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.76%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

