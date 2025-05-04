Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMI. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,430 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.