Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

