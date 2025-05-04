Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $551,000 Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,258,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 913,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 51,581 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

BRFS opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.87.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. BRF had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

