Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $590,000 Stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

BATS:FDEM opened at $26.15 on Friday. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.56.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

