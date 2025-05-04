Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $600,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWQ. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 33,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $41.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $477.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.