Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $635,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bancorp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

