Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $649,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of XBAP opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $241.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

