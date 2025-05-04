Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $654,000 Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 281,295 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennbridge Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

