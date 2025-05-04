Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $23.53 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

