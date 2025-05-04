Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 49.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 144,222 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PWP opened at $17.59 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.29 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PWP shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

