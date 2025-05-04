Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Knowles by 340.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,135,000 after acquiring an additional 265,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 410,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

